Michigan's Gregory Eaton, Friends Who Have Attended Every Super Bowl Plan Final TripThree friends who have attended every Super Bowl are hoping for a memorable contest this year, because it will probably be their final trip to the big game as a group.

Clare County Man Wins $2M On Scratch Off Lottery TicketA man from Clare County won $2 million after playing Michigan Lottery's Lucky X100 Instant Game.

Patient At Psychiatric Hospital In Westland Stabs EmployeeA patient at the Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland used a piece of metal to stab an employee, according to officials.

Gov. Whitmer Proposes School Funding Boost, Bonuses And Tax CutsAwash in surplus revenue and federal pandemic aid, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday proposed a $74.1 billion state budget that would significantly boost education spending, pay bonuses to frontline workers and cut taxes for retirees and low-income families.

Detroit Police Shoot Suspect In Carjacking Who Tried To Run Down OfficersDetroit police shot and wounded a man suspected in an armed carjacking after he allegedly tried to run down officers down with the stolen vehicle, police said.

Judge Has Temporarily Banned COVID-19 Vaccine Protestors In Canada From Honking Their HornsTensions stemming from protests spearheaded by Canadian truck drivers over the country's Covid-19 mandates have been simmering in recent weeks -- so much so that a judge has temporarily banned demonstrators from using horns.