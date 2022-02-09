WATCH LIVE AT 1:15Gov. Whitmer Presents Fiscal Year 2023 Budget
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:employee stabbed, michigan state police, patient stabs employee, Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital, Westland

(CBS DETROIT) – A patient at the Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland used a piece of metal to stab an employee, according to officials.

Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital | Credit: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

According to Michigan State Police officials, the patient retrieved a piece of metal that fell from the ceiling and concealed it in his waistband.

The patient then approached a male employee and stabbed him in the neck/shoulder area.

Officials say the patient was restrained by other employees and patients.

The injured employee was transferred to a local hospital.

Police say the situation is being investigated.

