Border Protest Fuels Parts Shortage For AutomakersCenter for Automotive Research President and C.E.O. Carla Bailo says auto companies forced to shut down from the blockade are losing millions of dollars.

Michigan Man Claims To Be Sovereign Citizen, Charged In Check CaseA southeastern Michigan man who prosecutors said claimed to be a sovereign citizen of the United States has been charged after sending three $1 million checks to the state to pay his taxes, authorities announced Thursday.

AG Nessel Warns Michiganders To Avoid Romance Scams As Valentine's DayAs Valentine's day approaches, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michigan residents to avoid romance scams as they are making last-minute purchases or setting up dates.

Dr. Evil & 'Austin Powers' Villains Reunite To Promote EVs In GM Super Bowl Ad

Truckers' Bridge Blockade By Canadian Protesters Forces Shutdowns At Auto PlantsThe truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions is tightening the screws on the auto industry, forcing Ford, General Motors, and other car companies to shut down plants or otherwise scale back production on both sides of the U.S. border.

Michigan Matters: Talk of Ford, Motor City and the FutureBill Ford, Executive Chairman of the company bearing his name, appears on “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (8 am on CBS 62) and talks about his company, Detroit, his family and more.