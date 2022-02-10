(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are warning residents to watch out for any calls they receive from people claiming to be with the department.
The DPD confirms it has received several calls from residents who seem to be the target of the scam.
Those scammers are all claiming to be calling on behalf of the Detroit Police Department.
Police say it's important to know officers will never call you, claiming you need to pay a fine or warrant by phone.
