DPD Warns Of Phone Scammers Claiming To Be Police OfficersDetroit Police are warning residents to watch out for any calls they receive from people claiming to be with the department.

Border Protest Fuels Parts Shortage For AutomakersCenter for Automotive Research President and C.E.O. Carla Bailo says auto companies forced to shut down from the blockade are losing millions of dollars.

Michigan Man Claims To Be Sovereign Citizen, Charged In Check CaseA southeastern Michigan man who prosecutors said claimed to be a sovereign citizen of the United States has been charged after sending three $1 million checks to the state to pay his taxes, authorities announced Thursday.

AG Nessel Warns Michiganders To Avoid Romance Scams As Valentine's DayAs Valentine's day approaches, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michigan residents to avoid romance scams as they are making last-minute purchases or setting up dates.

Dr. Evil & 'Austin Powers' Villains Reunite To Promote EVs In GM Super Bowl Ad

Truckers' Bridge Blockade By Canadian Protesters Forces Shutdowns At Auto PlantsThe truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions is tightening the screws on the auto industry, forcing Ford, General Motors, and other car companies to shut down plants or otherwise scale back production on both sides of the U.S. border.