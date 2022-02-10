Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf Event Raises Funds To Curb Detroit's Digital DivideThe Rocket Mortgage Classic golf event raised more than $1.35 million last year to support local nonprofit organizations, including an effort to improve technology and internet access to Detroit residents, officials announced Thursday.

Feds Seek Prison For Ex-Prosecutor In Macomb CountyFederal authorities are seeking a 21-month prison sentence for a former Detroit-area prosecutor who obstructed justice in an investigation of how he spent campaign donations.

Police: Student Stabbed Family Member Outside Henry Ford High SchoolPolice are searching for a student who allegedly stabbed a family member outside of Henry Ford High School in Detroit.

Pedestrian, 29, Fatally Struck Crossing Mound Road In Sterling HeightsPolice are investigating after a 29-year-old was fatally struck while crossing Mound Road in Sterling Heights.

Detroit Proposes Plan To Raise Minimum Wage To $15 For City WorkersThe minimum wage could increase to $15 per hour for about 270 Detroit municipal employees under a plan expected to be presented in the coming weeks to the City Council.

"Did You At Least Show Them A Pic Of Your New Gun?", A Deeper Look Into Jennifer And James Crumbley's Preliminary ExamMessages submitted in court showed the teen told his parents in March 2021 he was haunted by demons.