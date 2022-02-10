  • WKBD-TV

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the company bearing his name, appears on “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (8 am on CBS 62) and talks about his company, Detroit, his family and more.

Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain

Ford appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, at the Michigan Central Station – which is the bedrock of his bold $1 billion plan for the company and also Motor City — at the once shuttered train station being converted into an innovation hub.

Michigan Central Station (Courtesy of Ford Motor Company)

Ford shared thoughts about the company he joined in 1979.  With so many things evolving — electric and autonomous vehicles — he talked about the opportunities and challenges.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, speaking at Michigan Central Station (Courtesy of Ford Motor Company)

Also on the show, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who talks about promoting Michigan on the global stage for its engineering mite. And she talked how education and talent is critical.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan appears and discusses how Michigan Central hub will help the Motor City, entrepreneurs and young people.

Ruth Porat, CFO of Google (Courtesy of Ford Motor Company)

And  Ruth Porat, CFO of Google, talks how the tech giant is growing its imprint in Detroit as it joins Ford as founding member of Michigan Central. They will also help people for jobs of the future from the hub.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62