Truckers' Bridge Blockade By Canadian Protesters Forces Shutdowns At Auto PlantsThe truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions is tightening the screws on the auto industry, forcing Ford, General Motors, and other car companies to shut down plants or otherwise scale back production on both sides of the U.S. border.

Michigan Matters: Talk of Ford, Motor City and the FutureBill Ford, Executive Chairman of the company bearing his name, appears on “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (8 am on CBS 62) and talks about his company, Detroit, his family and more.

Two Detroit Museums Offering Free Detroit Pistons Tickets To Visitors In New PartnershipThe Charles H. Wright Museum and the Detroit Historical Society have partnered with the Detroit Pistons to help promote residents to visit the two museums.

Flint City Council Votes To Challenge State Permit For New Asphalt PlantThe city of Flint will challenge a state permit granted for a new asphalt plant after residents complained that they will be unfairly forced to bear any air pollution.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf Event Raises Funds To Curb Detroit's Digital DivideThe Rocket Mortgage Classic golf event raised more than $1.35 million last year to support local nonprofit organizations, including an effort to improve technology and internet access to Detroit residents, officials announced Thursday.

Feds Seek Prison For Ex-Prosecutor In Macomb CountyFederal authorities are seeking a 21-month prison sentence for a former Detroit-area prosecutor who obstructed justice in an investigation of how he spent campaign donations.