(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking tips in a non-fatal shooting at a gas station in Detroit.
On Friday, Feb. 11, at about 5:06 a.m. in the 9100 block of Chalmers, a male suspect entered the gas station and began firing shots.
A 40-year-old male victim was shot and is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to officials.
The suspect fled in a dark-colored sedan.
Police say the suspect is described as a male, wearing a gray and black hooded jacket, armed with a long gun.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
