Stream Live at 7:30pWatch #2 University of Michigan Hockey Takes on Rival Michigan State
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:detroit, detroit police, gas station, Non-Fatal Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking tips in a non-fatal shooting at a gas station in Detroit.

On Friday, Feb. 11, at about 5:06 a.m. in the 9100 block of Chalmers, a male suspect entered the gas station and began firing shots.

READ MORE: Pre-Owned Vehicles Up 40 Percent, Blockade Affecting Local Dealerships

A 40-year-old male victim was shot and is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to officials.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored sedan.

READ MORE: Payday Lending, Voting Ballot Drives Advance In Michigan

Police say the suspect is described as a male, wearing a gray and black hooded jacket, armed with a long gun.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 5,716 New COVID-19 Cases, 152 Deaths

 