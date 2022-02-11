Pre-Owned Vehicles Up 40 Percent, Blockade Affecting Local DealershipsSince new models are on hold, Al Tiano of A&B Motors says there’s a 40 percent increase on pre-owned vehicles due to the high demand.

Detroit Police Seek Suspect In Non-Fatal Gas Station ShootingOn Friday, Feb. 11, at about 5:06 a.m. in the 9100 block of Chalmers, a male suspect entered the gas station and began firing shots.

Michigan Reports 5,716 New COVID-19 Cases, 152 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Two Michigan State Laws Suspended After Judge Restores Federal Protections For Gray WolvesOn Thursday, a federal judge restored protections for gray wolves across the United States, returning them to the endangered species list.

Ontario Declares Emergency Over Truck Blockades In CanadaOntario’s premier declared a state of emergency Friday in reaction to the truck blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border and threatened heavy penalties against those who interfere with the free flow of goods and people.

Northern Michigan Deputy Shoots, Kills Man Who Attacked Another With HatchetA northern Michigan sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who attacked another deputy with a hatchet Thursday, state police said.