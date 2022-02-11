(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times while driving on I-94 in Taylor.
The incident happened at about 2 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.READ MORE: Two Michigan State Laws Suspended After Judge Restores Federal Protections For Gray Wolves
Michigan State Police reported that Taylor Police were the first to arrive at the scene, and they found a passenger in one of the vehicles had been shot several times.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Police say the suspect vehicle was identified as a pickup truck occupied by multiple people.
As police continue their investigation, they have determined that the victim was targeted and not a random accident.READ MORE: Ontario Declares Emergency Over Truck Blockades In Canada
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MORE NEWS: Northern Michigan Deputy Shoots, Kills Man Who Attacked Another With Hatchet