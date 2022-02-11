Two Michigan State Laws Suspended After Judge Restores Federal Protections For Gray WolvesOn Thursday, a federal judge restored protections for gray wolves across the United States, returning them to the endangered species list.

Ontario Declares Emergency Over Truck Blockades In CanadaOntario’s premier declared a state of emergency Friday in reaction to the truck blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border and threatened heavy penalties against those who interfere with the free flow of goods and people.

Northern Michigan Deputy Shoots, Kills Man Who Attacked Another With HatchetA northern Michigan sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who attacked another deputy with a hatchet Thursday, state police said.

Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On I-94 In TaylorA man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times while driving on I-94 in Taylor.

US Urges Canada To Use Federal Powers To End Bridge BlockadeFor the fourth straight day, scores of truckers taking part in what they dubbed the Freedom Convoy blocked the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries.

SOS Benson Requests Probe Of Possible Access To Voting Equipment In Roscommon CountyMichigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson asked the state's attorney general and state police Thursday to investigate reports her office has received that an unnamed third party was allowed to access vote tabulator components and technology in Roscommon County.