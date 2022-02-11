(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,716 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 152 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,032,362 and 30,899 deaths as of Feb. 11.READ MORE: Two Michigan State Laws Suspended After Judge Restores Federal Protections For Gray Wolves
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, Feb. 9. Over the past two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 2,858 per day.
The deaths announced today includes 110 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
READ MORE: Ontario Declares Emergency Over Truck Blockades In Canada
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Northern Michigan Deputy Shoots, Kills Man Who Attacked Another With Hatchet
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.