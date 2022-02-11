ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who attacked another deputy with a hatchet Thursday, state police said.
A Cheboygan County sheriff’s deputy responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Ellis Township shot the 32-year-old suspect after he struck another deputy with the hatchet, police said.READ MORE: Two Michigan State Laws Suspended After Judge Restores Federal Protections For Gray Wolves
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released.READ MORE: Ontario Declares Emergency Over Truck Blockades In Canada
“The deputies responded in accordance with departmental policy and training, shooting the assailant,” Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont said in a statement.
The deputy received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.MORE NEWS: Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On I-94 In Taylor
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.