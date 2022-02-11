MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A Ypsilanti man was sentenced to serve 25 to 50 years in prison Thursday under a plea agreement for a shooting that injured a Monroe police officer and put her in a coma.
Kordney McDonald, 21, pleaded no contest in November to charges of assault with intent to murder, carjacking, and assaulting/resisting a police officer causing serious impairment.
Cpl. Renae Peterson was shot on a busy Monroe street on May 24, 2020, while investigating a carjacking.
Two bullets struck Peterson below her protective vest. She underwent numerous surgeries and spent 17 days in a coma, Monroe County Prosecutor Michael Roehrig said.
