Stream Live at 7:30pWatch #2 University of Michigan Hockey Takes on Rival Michigan State
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Coma, Kordney McDonald, man sentenced, monroe, Monroe police officer, shooting, ypsilanti man

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A Ypsilanti man was sentenced to serve 25 to 50 years in prison Thursday under a plea agreement for a shooting that injured a Monroe police officer and put her in a coma.

Kordney McDonald, 21, pleaded no contest in November to charges of assault with intent to murder, carjacking, and assaulting/resisting a police officer causing serious impairment.

READ MORE: Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Fellow Inmate At Federal Prison In Michigan

Cpl. Renae Peterson was shot on a busy Monroe street on May 24, 2020, while investigating a carjacking.

READ MORE: DPD Warns Of Phone Scammers Claiming To Be Police Officers

Two bullets struck Peterson below her protective vest. She underwent numerous surgeries and spent 17 days in a coma, Monroe County Prosecutor Michael Roehrig said.

MORE NEWS: Border Protest Fuels Parts Shortage For Automakers

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.