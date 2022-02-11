Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Fellow Inmate At Federal Prison In MichiganA federal inmate pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday, admitting that he was one of three people to attack and kill the leader of a child pornography ring who was in custody in Michigan.

Ypsilanti Man Sentenced For Shooting Monroe Officer Who Fell Into ComaA Ypsilanti man was sentenced to serve 25 to 50 years in prison Thursday under a plea agreement for a shooting that injured a Monroe police officer and put her in a coma.

DPD Warns Of Phone Scammers Claiming To Be Police OfficersDetroit Police are warning residents to watch out for any calls they receive from people claiming to be with the department.

Border Protest Fuels Parts Shortage For AutomakersCenter for Automotive Research President and C.E.O. Carla Bailo says auto companies forced to shut down from the blockade are losing millions of dollars.

Michigan Man Claims To Be Sovereign Citizen, Charged In Check CaseA southeastern Michigan man who prosecutors said claimed to be a sovereign citizen of the United States has been charged after sending three $1 million checks to the state to pay his taxes, authorities announced Thursday.

AG Nessel Warns Michiganders To Avoid Romance Scams As Valentine's DayAs Valentine's day approaches, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michigan residents to avoid romance scams as they are making last-minute purchases or setting up dates.