(CBS Detroit) — Several at-home COVID tests are recalled over reports that they were illegally imported.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test was only designed for screening and not to give an actual diagnosis.
Officials say anyone who used the test should test again using a different brand.
