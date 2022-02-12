(CBS Detroit) — General Motors is giving another sneak peek at what to expect Sunday in a Superbowl ad featuring Dr. Evil.
The automaker is expected to advertise its electric future and has Dr. Evil sharing a message in support.READ MORE: Detroit Announces 3,000 Speed Humps To Be Installed In New Program
You can watch the full advertisement Sunday during Superbowl LVI.READ MORE: FBI, Michigan AG's Office Warn Of Romance Scams Ahead Of Valentine's Day
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: FDA Recalls Illegally Imported At-Home COVID Tests