  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Dr. Evil, General Motors, GM, Superbowl ad, Superbowl LVI

(CBS Detroit) — General Motors is giving another sneak peek at what to expect Sunday in a Superbowl ad featuring Dr. Evil.

The automaker is expected to advertise its electric future and has Dr. Evil sharing a message in support.

READ MORE: Detroit Announces 3,000 Speed Humps To Be Installed In New Program

You can watch the full advertisement Sunday during Superbowl LVI.

READ MORE: FBI, Michigan AG's Office Warn Of Romance Scams Ahead Of Valentine's Day

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: FDA Recalls Illegally Imported At-Home COVID Tests

 