(CBS DETROIT) – Over $325 million in goods are transported over the Ambassador Bridge daily and roughly 10,000 commercial vehicles pass along the border every day.

That’s according to figures released by the Michigan Treasury Department, so when the blockade stopped distribution, the agricultural and auto industries took a huge loss.

“Over the last two years we’ve had issues with parts in all of our assembly plants in my region whether it be Canadian border, Mexican border, whether it be supplier chain issues with covid, with workforce, whether it be weather affecting the trucking abilities, said Steve Dawes, Director of United Auto Workers Region 1D.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released at statement early Monday that says over $50 million in parts are transported across the bridge every day so, in the near week-long protest, automotive companies loss hundreds-of-millions.

UAW officials say the current problems automakers are facing at the border can be avoided with more domestic production.

“Why aren’t we building these things in the United States? If we build them here where they should be built, we wouldn’t even be having these conversations,” Dawes explained.

Governor Whitmer says the shutdown caused significant financial loss to Michigan’s working families and economy as manufacturing plants had to halt production due to a parts shortage and agricultural exports were delayed or blocked.

The governor also says it’s important to ensure that this does not happen again, and her office is working to protect the economic freedom and well-being of families and businesses in Michigan.

