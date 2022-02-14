DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — An 18-year-old man is charged after authorities say he drove toward Detroit police officers, hitting their scout car.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Zachery Ryan Davis, of Detroit, is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding.READ MORE: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Invokes Emergency Powers To Quell Protests
He was arraigned on Feb. 13 in 36th District Court and given a $1 million cash bond with a GPS tether.
Prosecutors say at about 7:11 p.m. on Feb. 8, officers were in the area of Chalfonte and Ardmore streets looking for a stolen vehicle when they spotted Davis inside the car, initiating a traffic stop. Davis allegedly fled in the vehicle and stop at the intersection of Chalfonte and Mark Twain Street.READ MORE: Michigan Town Holding Parade For 40-Year-Old Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner
Officers got out of their scout car but got back in when Davis allegedly turned the vehicle toward them and drove into their scout car, damaging the passenger side door.
He drove into the vehicle again and was shot by police, according to prosecutors.
Davis was arrested after his vehicle slowed down and stopped between Mark Twain and Strathmoor streets.MORE NEWS: Ambassador Bridge Reopens
He is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Feb. 22, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 1.