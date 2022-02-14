(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,380 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 60 deaths on Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,037,742 and 30,959 deaths as of Feb. 14.READ MORE: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Invokes Emergency Powers To Quell Protests
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, Feb. 11. Over the past three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 1,793 per day.
READ MORE: Man Charged, Accused Of Driving At Detroit Officers, Hitting Police Car
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Michigan Town Holding Parade For 40-Year-Old Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.