Michigan Lottery Contributes $1.4 Billion To School Aid Fund In 2021State officials say Michigan Lottery contributed $1.419 billion to the School Aid Fund in fiscal year 2021 -- breaking the previous year's record by more than $200 million.

Motown Museum Receives $1M Grant From Bank Of America For Expansion ProjectBank of America has given the Motown Museum a $1 million grant for its expansion campaign.

Police Search For Suspect Who Fired Shots At Detroit Bus StopThe Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to an aggravated assault at a Detroit bus stop.

Ontario Drops COVID-19 Vaccine Proof Requirement, Protests PersistOntario’s premier announced Monday that Canada’s most populous province will lift its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination requirements in two weeks — not because of the protests that have blocked the border and paralyzed Ottawa, he said, but because “it is safe to do so.”

US Paying $360K To Law Enforcement Who Responded In Oxford School ShootingThe federal government will pay $360,000 to local authorities who responded to the shooting at a Michigan high school in November.

Developers Complete $22.5M Affordable Housing, Retail Building In DetroitDevelopers have completed a $22.5 million mixed-use building on Detroit's eastside.