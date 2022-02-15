(CBS Detroit) — Detroit police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle belonging to a member of the Metro Detroit Police and Fire Bagpipes & Drums.
Police say the incident happened on Feb. 12 outside of the Gaelic League Irish American Club. Authorities say the vehicle also contained Celtic bagpipes and bagpipe gear.
🚨AUTO THEFT🚨:
We're searching for a suspect who stole the vehicle of a member of the Metro Detroit Police and Fire Bagpipes & Drums. Inside the vehicle were the member's Celtic bagpipes and bagpipe gear. The theft occurred outside the Gaelic League Irish American Club on 2/12. pic.twitter.com/fvoTeKTCgM
— DPD 3rd Precinct (@DPD3Pct) February 14, 2022
The vehicle is described as a dark gray 2007 Chevy Trailblazer with license plate No. 8JQG2.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct at 313-596-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
