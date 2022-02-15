(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking tips to locate a suspect accused of killing a 50-year-old man in Detroit.
The homicide happened on Feb. 13 at about 6:00 p.m. at a home in the 9100 block of Stout.
The suspect has been identified as Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain.
Police say the female victim said that the suspect asked her and the male victim to help shovel his snow.
After shoveling snow, the suspect asked the victims to go into his basement, where he then hit the male victim in the head with a rifle. The victim was killed during this assault.
According to police, the suspect then drove the female victim to an apartment building in the area of 9600 Greenfield, where she was able to escape.
Police describe Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain as 5’9”, 170 pounds with an average build, and shoulder-length black dreads.
Anyone with information about this crime or about the suspect's location is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide section at 313-596-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. Tipsters will remain anonymous.
