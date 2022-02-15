Eye On Detroit - Dream Detroit Skating Academyam Detroit Skating Academy (DDSA) is a figure skating program based in Detroit, Michigan. Growing up, DDSA skating directors Angela Blocker-Loyd and Candice Tamakloe were two of only a few competitive African American skaters in the metropolitan Detroit area. As they continued refining their craft through the years, they noticed that there was a lack of representation and opportunity for Detroit youth in the figure skating world. With hopes of being the change they wanted to see, Candice and Angela launched Dream Detroit Skating Academy at the Jack Adams Memorial Ice Arena in Detroit.

