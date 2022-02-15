DPSCD Announces $700 Million Plan to Rebuild And Renovate SchoolsRecommendations for the $700 million investment will be vetted through seven public meetings and feedback will be used to help draft the final plan.

Michigan State Police Search, Seize Records From Home Of Chatfield's Former Chief Of StaffState police on Tuesday searched and took materials from the Lansing-area home of a couple who worked as top aides to Lee Chatfield when he was speaker of the Michigan House.

Detroit Police Seek Tips To Locate Homicide SuspectThe Detroit Police Department is seeking tips to locate a suspect accused of killing a 50-year-old man in Detroit.

Michigan High School Principal Resigns After Grade-Changing InvestigationMike Gilchrist was involved in 51 grade changes without teacher consent over an eight-year period at Spring Lake High School, according to a summary of a Feb. 10 school board meeting.

Ferris State University Defends Professor's Suspension Over Profanity-Filled VideoA Michigan university has defended its decision to suspend a professor over a profanity-filled video, saying the unusual welcome message for his history students isn't protected by the First Amendment.

Highland Park Man Faces 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Fatal Shooting Of GirlfriendThe Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Michael Cortez Norris, 26, with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm.