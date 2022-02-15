  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMUEFA Champions League Soccer
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMUEFA Champions League Soccer
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:covid-19, detroit, detroit casino, Mask Mandate, mask mandate lifted, MotorCity Casino

(CBS DETROIT) – MotorCity Casino is ending its mask mandate for vaccinated guests.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 17, at 8 a.m., fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear masks, according to an update on MotorCity Casino’s website.

READ MORE: Detroit Police Seek Tips To Locate Homicide Suspect

Masks are still required for individuals who are not vaccinated.

READ MORE: Michigan High School Principal Resigns After Grade-Changing Investigation

MotorCity Casino is the first casino in Detroit to lift its mask requirement.

MORE NEWS: Ferris State University Defends Professor's Suspension Over Profanity-Filled Video

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.