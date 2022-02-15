(CBS DETROIT) – MotorCity Casino is ending its mask mandate for vaccinated guests.
Beginning Thursday, Feb. 17, at 8 a.m., fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear masks, according to an update on MotorCity Casino’s website.READ MORE: Detroit Police Seek Tips To Locate Homicide Suspect
Masks are still required for individuals who are not vaccinated.READ MORE: Michigan High School Principal Resigns After Grade-Changing Investigation
MotorCity Casino is the first casino in Detroit to lift its mask requirement.MORE NEWS: Ferris State University Defends Professor's Suspension Over Profanity-Filled Video
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.