By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Conner, eastbound I-94, freeway lane closures, mdot, overturned semi, semi truck

(CBS DETROIT) – MDOT officials announced that Eastbound I-94 is closed at Conner due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

Officials shared a photo on Twitter showing an overturned semi blocking freeway lanes.

In the post, officials said to use northbound Conner Street to Eastbound Harper Avenue as a detour to avoid the lane closures.

Westbound I-94 after Outer Drive is also affected by lane closures, and right now only the right lane is open.

For more information on lane closures, visit the MDOT MI Drive map.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.