(CBS DETROIT) – A 91-year-old man from St. Clair County won $1 million after playing Michigan Lottery’s Red Hot Millions Instant Game.
The player bought his winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1245 32nd Street in Port Huron.
He didn't have to wait very long to learn that he had won the million-dollar prize.
“Red Hot Millions is one of my favorite games, and I play it quite often,” said the 91-year-old player. “The $1 million prize was the first thing I scratched off, so I knew I’d won big right away. I was so happy! I have won smaller amounts in the past, but nothing compared to this.”
He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the total amount.
The player says that he plans to help his family with his winnings.
