(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,271 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 312 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,042,013 and 31,271 deaths as of Feb. 16.READ MORE: Winter Storm Coming Wednesday & Thursday, What To Expect
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, Feb. 14. Over the past three days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 2,136 per day.
The deaths announced today includes 274 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
READ MORE: Detroit Police, Crime Stoppers Of Michigan Launch 'Reward TV,’ Awarding Cash Rewards For Crime Tips
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Rally Held For Man Found Frozen, Shot To Death In Detroit
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.