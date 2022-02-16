(CBS DETROIT) – Northbound I-75 near 14 Mile in Troy has reopened after Michigan State Police investigated reports of a shooting.
According to MSP, the caller complained of a white van firing shots at her vehicle.
After further investigating, officers found out that the woman was driving in the left lane on I-75, north of 14 Mile Road, when a white van quickly approached her vehicle from behind.
Police say the driver “brake checked” the van.
The caller then said that the driver of the van stuck his hand out of the vehicle window with a gun and fired shots at her as he drove around her.
Police say that neither the driver nor her vehicle was struck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro North Post at 248.584.5740 or Crimestoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP.
MSP will continue to investigate the situation.
