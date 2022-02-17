First Forecast Winter Storm Warning UpdateAs the Winter Storm Warning takes effect across southeast Michigan the transition from freezing rain and sleet has already begun. Expect a slow and slick evening commute as temperatures continue to drop, water on the roadways continues to freeze, and snow intensity increases. That's not all. Winds will pick up across the area this evening and Flood Warnings are also in effect. Chief Meteorologist Karen Carter times out the storm, explains who will see the most snow, and tells us what we can expect over the next 12 hours. Go to cbsdetroit.com/weather for weather updates

2 hours ago