EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A young man accused of lying to police about a missing Detroit-area teenager was convicted with a no-contest plea, records show.
READ MORE: I-75 Modernization Project To Resume Feb. 25
Jaylin Brazier appeared in Macomb County court Wednesday, less than a month after being charged. He is a cousin of Zion Foster, a 17-year-old from Eastpointe, who was last seen on Jan. 4 wearing her restaurant work uniform. She remains missing.
A no-contest plea means Brazier, 23, didn’t admit or deny the charge of lying to police, but it has the same practical effect as a guilty plea. He will get a sentence on March 30.READ MORE: Winter Storm Warning - What to Expect Today
Authorities believe Zion was a victim of a homicide, though no one has been charged with her death.
Her father, James Royster, said last month that his daughter was a high school senior who wouldn’t simply disappear.MORE NEWS: Biden Announces $1 Billion Infrastructure Funding To Clean Up Great Lakes
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.