By Jeff O'Brien
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a reworked five-year contract with the school that runs through the 2026 season.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines reacts to a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 13, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The announcement of a new deal comes two weeks after Harbaugh interviewed to fill the head coaching vacancy with the Minnesota Vikings.

“My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “I appreciate all that our players, coaches, and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after, and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”

Financial terms of Harbaugh’s new deal were not released by the school. In a news release, Michigan said the terms and length of the deal Harbaugh signed last January were altered to include an additional year.

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 30: Head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 30, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Harbaugh took to large pay cut last year after the Wolverines went 2-4 in the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season. Michigan bounced back in 2021, winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2004 and earning the school’s first bid to the College Football Playoff.

“Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time.” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim’s leadership.”

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during the second half of the game against the Washington Huskies at Michigan Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines won 31-10. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Wolverines (12-2) snapped an eight-game losing streak to Ohio State along the way before losing to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Harbaugh is 61-24 with four double-digit win seasons in seven years at his alma mater.

 

