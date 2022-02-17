(CBS DETROIT) – The I-75 modernization project will resume on Feb. 25 in Oakland County, with freeway closures for bridge demolition.
The freeway will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to begin demolition of the overpasses at Gardenia and Lincoln avenues.
MDOT officials say the closure will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, and will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
In addition to this, there will be ramp closures set in place until the end of 2022. These ramp closures include:
- The eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75
- The 11 Mile Road exit and entrance ramps at northbound I-75
- The 12 Mile Road exit and entrance ramps at northbound and southbound I-75
To keep up-to-date on the I-75 modernization visit, www.Modernize75.com
