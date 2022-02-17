Breaking NewsFirefighters Battling Flames At Oakland Hills Country Club In Bloomfield Township
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:bridge demolition, I-696, i-75, I-75 modernization project, mdot, ramp closures

(CBS DETROIT) – The I-75 modernization project will resume on Feb. 25 in Oakland County, with freeway closures for bridge demolition.

The freeway will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to begin demolition of the overpasses at Gardenia and Lincoln avenues.

READ MORE: Cousin Accused Of Lying About Missing Teen Zion Foster Is Convicted

MDOT officials say the closure will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, and will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28.

READ MORE: Winter Storm Warning - What to Expect Today

In addition to this, there will be ramp closures set in place until the end of 2022. These ramp closures include:

To keep up-to-date on the I-75 modernization visit, www.Modernize75.com

MORE NEWS: Biden Announces $1 Billion Infrastructure Funding To Clean Up Great Lakes

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.