Cousin Accused Of Lying About Missing Teen Zion Foster Is ConvictedA young man accused of lying to police about a missing Detroit-area teenager was convicted with a no-contest plea, records show.

I-75 Modernization Project To Resume Feb. 25The I-75 modernization project will resume on Feb. 25 in Oakland County, with freeway closures for bridge demolition.

Winter Storm Warning - What to Expect TodayMuch of southeast Michigan is seeing a lull in precipitation around the lunch hour. However, temperatures are around freezing causing light rain to transition into freezing rain and sleet.

Biden Announces $1 Billion Infrastructure Funding To Clean Up Great LakesPresident Joe Biden on Thursday announced $1 billion in funding from his administration's signature bipartisan infrastructure law would go toward cleanup and restoration of the Great Lakes.

Firefighters Battling Flames At Oakland Hills Country Club In Bloomfield TownshipFirefighters are battling a large fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club.

Michigan Man Who Poached 9 Trophy Bucks Faces Prison TimeA southwestern Michigan man faces prison time and can no longer hunt in the state after pleading guilty to charges stemming from illegal deer poaching, authorities said.