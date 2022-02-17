Updated 2/17/22 at 1:48 pm
Much of southeast Michigan is seeing a lull in precipitation around the lunch hour. However, temperatures are around freezing causing light rain to transition into freezing rain and sleet.
We are still on par for some ice as we head into the afternoon hours. As expected, ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are forecasted before the total transition to snow. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for most of metro Detroit at 3 pm.
This is when we can expect snow to become more widespread.
As temperatures during the mid-afternoon will be below freezing, we can expect the roads to be icy underneath the accumulating snow.
The evening commute will be a slow and slick one as snow intensity increases for your drive home.
Expect to see as much as one inch of snow per hour possible beginning during the evening commute and lasting until about 10 pm this evening before snow begins to taper off and move out of our area as the Winter Storm Warning expires at 3 am Friday.
Snow totals still hold with a widespread 4″-8″ for the majority of our viewing area.