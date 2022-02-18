Detroit Police Search For Woman Accused Of Robbing Dollar General StorePolice are seeking the public's help in locating a woman in connection with a robbery at a Dollar General in Detroit.

FDA: Do Not Use Recalled Infant Formulas Tied To InfectionsU.S. health officials warned parents on Thursday not to use three popular powdered infant formulas manufactured at an Abbott plant in Michigan that investigators recently linked to bacterial contamination.

DSW Partnering With Michigan's Only HBCU To Open First Black-Owned Footwear FactoryDesigner Brands Inc., the parent company of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is putting up $2 million to start a partnership with Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design in Detroit.

Wayne County Drops School Mask Mandate, Effective ImmediatelyThe change comes a day after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services dropped its recommendations for all schools in the state.

Michigan Matters: Celebrating 3 Trailblazers & Black History MonthAs Black History Month continues, three African American leaders dominating their professions – Suzanne Shank, President/CEO of Siebert Williams Shank, Dr. Kenneth L. Harris, President/CEO of the National Business League, and Keith Wyche, Vice President of Community Engagement at Walmart- appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to talk about their careers, helping to pave the way for young people and much more.

79-Year-Old Groveland Township Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of WifePolice arrested a 79-year-old man after his wife, 70, was found shot to death in Groveland Township.