By DeJanay Booth
(CBS Detroit) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman in connection with a robbery at a Dollar General in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the incident happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the 13300 block of East Seven Mile Road.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman in connection with a robbery at a Dollar General in Detroit. (credit: Detroit Police Department)

Police say the woman began filling a cart with items and left the store without paying. When an employee followed her and grabbed the cart, the woman produced a weapon and points it at the employee before fleeing with some of the items.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

