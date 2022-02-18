(CBS Detroit) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman in connection with a robbery at a Dollar General in Detroit.
According to the Detroit Police Department, the incident happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the 13300 block of East Seven Mile Road.
Police say the woman began filling a cart with items and left the store without paying. When an employee followed her and grabbed the cart, the woman produced a weapon and points it at the employee before fleeing with some of the items.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.