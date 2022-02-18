(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the second year of the Revive 275 project will begin Monday, Feb. 21.

The project began in May 2021 and is expected to be complete by September 2025.

This year, crews will be rebuilding the southbound freeway from Six Mile Road to Northline Road with both directions of traffic on northbound. Bridge and ramp work will also begin on the southbound freeway.

Here’s what to expect during construction:

Feb. 21-25: Crews working daily between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on northbound I-275 with rolling right lane closures from Northline Road to Six Mile Road, along with temporary closures, along with temporary ramp closures as crews prepare for the upcoming traffic shift.

Feb. 26 – March 5: Northbound freeway will have one lane open from Northline Road to Five Mile Road for crews to move concrete barriers from the left shoulder onto the northbound lanes for traffic to share northbound and southbound lanes. Southbound I-275 will have two lanes open from Seven Mile Road to Northline Road. There will be intermittent ramp closures for pavement marking applications.

March 5: Crews are expected to begin shifting southbound traffic onto the reconfigured northbound lanes and will be intermittently closing ramps to southbound I-275 as part of the traffic shift.

By March 7: Northbound and southbound I-275 will have two lanes open between Northline Road and Six Mile Road. Northbound barrels will begin near Eureka Road, and southbound barrels will begin near Seven Mile Road. All on and off ramps will be accessible with median crossover ramps except when crews are working on specific ramps.

