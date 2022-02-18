(CBS DETROIT)-During the month of February Black Leaders Detroit is doing something special for black non-profits in the city.

“It is my pleasure to award National Conference of Artists of Michigan this $2000 Black History Grant,” said Dwan Dandridge, CEO of Black Leaders Detroit as he presented a $2000 check to the National Conference of Artists of Michigan.

“For black history month we decided that we were going to give a grant a day to a black lead non-profit operating in the city of Detroit the thought is we want to celebrate those that are making tomorrows history right now,” Dandridge said.

Like Shirley Woodson who runs the National Conference of Artists of Michigan a non-profit that exposes kids in the area to art. She says the $2000 donation they received today will go toward youth programs.

“Providing a cultural support for African American culture through the visual arts, that’s our goal,” said renown artist Shirley Woodson of National Conference of Artists of Michigan.

Although Black Leaders Detroit has been awarding $2000 grants to non-profits every week day this month, they were doing this as well providing small black businesses with non-interest loans since early 2020.

“Most of our non-profit leaders that are from Detroit and Black, they don’t often have the same access to capital as some of the other non-profits operating. Often times they do it because they saw a need, they stepped in the fill a need, of their own experience of their own passion,” Dandridge said.

“And someone says you’ve been nominated, I said really we’ve been nominated, who’s out there,” said Woodson.

Of course, there are more business days in the month of February so Black Leaders Detroit will be surprising more non-profits. They’re able to do so through donations, so if you would like to donate to their organization visit.

https://www.blackleadersdetroit.org/

Other black non-profits Black Leaders Detroit has awarded grants to are below.

Children of the Rising Sun Empowerment Center

Sound Mind, Sound Body,

The Peoples Action

Coleman A. Young Foundation

Brightmore Alliance

Detroit Food Policy

Detroit Dirt (Pashon Murray)

Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance

Detroit Youth Choir

The Men Who Dare, Inc.

Detroit PAL

@ 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.