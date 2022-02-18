DETROIT (AP) — A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a year-long string of intentionally set fires in Detroit.
The man was arraigned Friday on five felony and five misdemeanor counts of arson, interim Detroit Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms said.
He was arrested on Feb. 10 when it appeared he was preparing to burn the garage of a previously burned property, according to police.
The fires are believed to have started in March 2021 on the city’s westside and in the nearby enclave of Highland Park when a fence and trash can were set on fire. Another trash can was set ablaze that April on Detroit’s eastside.
Fires also were set to five houses between Nov. 28 and Feb. 5. Fires at two structures, a garage and a commercial garbage bin remain under investigation.
