Man Charged In String Of Fires In Detroit, Highland ParkA 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a year-long string of intentionally set fires in Detroit.

I-275 Construction Project Resumes On Feb. 21: Here's What To ExpectThe Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the second year of the Revive 275 project will begin Monday, Feb. 21.

3 Young Boys Killed After SUV Flips Over Into Michigan PondA 1-year-old boy who was among three brothers trapped inside an SUV that rolled into a southwestern Michigan pond and flipped over has died, hours after the two older boys were pronounced dead, officials said Friday.

Michigan Reports 3,827 New COVID-19 Cases, 112 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Spring Break Could Affect Jury Pool In Whitmer Kidnap TrialSpring break could affect the makeup of the jury in the upcoming trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a judge said Friday.

In Honor Of Black History Month, Black Leaders Detroit Awarding 20 Grants To Black Non-ProfitsIn honor of Black History Month, Black Leaders Detroit is awarding $2000 every week day and $5000 the last two days to Black Non-Profits in Detroit