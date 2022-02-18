DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — City officials say no injuries were reported after a private jet slid off the runway at Detroit City Airport.
According to a report from The Detroit News, firefighters were called to the airport at about 1 p.m. Friday. Airport officials say the twin engine jet was attempting to land when the pilot was advised that the runway was slippery.READ MORE: Spring Break Could Affect Jury Pool In Whitmer Kidnap Trial
The pilot proceeded to land and slid off the runway. Officials say the aircraft hit airport instrument landing system equipment causing some damage.READ MORE: In Honor Of Black History Month, Black Leaders Detroit Awarding 20 Grants To Black Non-Profits
Officials say the pilot, as well as two dogs, were on board and were not injured.
