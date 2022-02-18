Spring Break Could Affect Jury Pool In Whitmer Kidnap TrialSpring break could affect the makeup of the jury in the upcoming trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a judge said Friday.

In Honor Of Black History Month, Black Leaders Detroit Awarding 20 Grants To Black Non-ProfitsIn honor of Black History Month, Black Leaders Detroit is awarding $2000 every week day and $5000 the last two days to Black Non-Profits in Detroit

Plane Slides Off Runway At Detroit City Airport, No Injuries ReportedCity officials say no injuries were reported after a jet slid off the runway at Detroit City Airport Friday.

Detroit Police Search For Woman Accused Of Robbing Dollar General StorePolice are seeking the public's help in locating a woman in connection with a robbery at a Dollar General in Detroit.

FDA: Do Not Use Recalled Infant Formulas Tied To InfectionsU.S. health officials warned parents on Thursday not to use three popular powdered infant formulas manufactured at an Abbott plant in Michigan that investigators recently linked to bacterial contamination.

DSW Partnering With Michigan's Only HBCU To Open First Black-Owned Footwear FactoryDesigner Brands Inc., the parent company of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is putting up $2 million to start a partnership with Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design in Detroit.