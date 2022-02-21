Two Teens Injured After Head-On Collision In Orion TownshipTwo teens were injured, and one is in critical condition, after a head-on crash between two vehicles, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Detroit Police Seek Tips In Double Non-Fatal ShootingPolice are seeking tips on a double non-fatal shooting that happened in Detroit.

Grand Rapids Hires Specialist Paul Haan For Lead Poisoning ProgramsGrand Rapids has hired an advocate for healthier conditions for children to serve as a specialist to help reduce lead poisoning in the city's homes.

Consumers Energy To Add 200 EV Charging Stations Across MichiganConsumers Energy plans to add 200 new electric vehicle charging stations — including 100 fast chargers — across Michigan by the end of the year.

Indiana Man Arrested In 1987 Slaying Of Michigan Woman Roxanne WoodAn Indiana man has been arrested in the 1987 killing of a woman whose husband found her dead in their southwestern Michigan home after a night of bowling.

71-Year-Old Man Dies After Fire Engulfs Home In Mid-MichiganA 71-year-old man died early Sunday after a fire swept a mid-Michigan home, police said.