(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking tips regarding a double non-fatal shooting that happened in Detroit.
On Monday, Feb. 14, at about 4:40 a.m., an unknown suspect fired shots in the 4400 block of Cicotte.
Police say a 28-year-old victim and a 50-year-old victim were struck.
They were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Officials are looking to speak with the individuals who were in a black four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, which was in the area when the shooting occurred.
If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information about this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
