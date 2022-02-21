(CBS DETROIT) – Two teens were injured, and one is in critical condition, after a head-on crash between two vehicles, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, Feb. 20, at about 9:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on Clarkston Road near Beach Drive in Orion Township.
Police say a 16-year-old was driving west on Clarkston in a 2004 Ford Ranger when it collided with a 2013 Ford F-350 that was heading east.
The vehicles crashed in a no-passing zone, and officials say they believe the individual driving the Ranger crossed over the centerline.
The 16-year-old driver is in critical condition, and his 17-year-old passenger was released from the hospital. Police say neither of the teens were wearing seatbelts.
A 21-year-old was driving the F-350, and he was not injured. Police say he was wearing a seatbelt.
Police suspect alcohol was involved, and they took a blood sample from the 16-year-old driver.
The driver of the F-350 was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
