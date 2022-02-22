Police Investigate Shooting At Shell Gas Station In Farmington HillsThe Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 26-year-old that happened in the parking lot of a Shell Gas Station.

Michigan's Isle Royale Among Least-Visited National Parks In The United StatesGreat Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee is among the most visited, but what about the least-visited headliners? Parks that might be especially wild or hard to reach but also uncrowded and largely undiscovered. Let's take a peek at those.

Equipment Failure Causes Discharge Of Untreated Sewage Into Flint RiverRaw, untreated sewage was discharged into the Flint River following an equipment failure at a water facility in Flint.

Roy Levy Williams, Former Auto Executive Who Worked For 3 Michigan Governors, Dies At 83Roy Levy Williams, a former auto executive who also worked for three Michigan governors, has died at his suburban Detroit home. He was 83.

Two Teens Injured After Head-On Collision In Orion TownshipTwo teens were injured, and one is in critical condition, after a head-on crash between two vehicles, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Detroit Police Seek Tips In Double Non-Fatal ShootingPolice are seeking tips on a double non-fatal shooting that happened in Detroit.