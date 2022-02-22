(CBS DETROIT)– Ukraine may be a world apart from Detroit, but the growing tensions in the country being felt right here.

“Obviously everyone is horrified to see that theirs been troops and tanks that are being moved into Ukrainian territory,” said Tania Smyk with the Ukrainian American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan.

Smyk is one of 20,000 Ukrainian Americans living in metro Detroit.

Still having family in the county like many others here, she says they are keeping a very close eye on the on-going crisis in Ukraine. As well those there are making necessary preparations.

“Right now they’re prepping to defend their neighborhoods, themselves, their families and it’s very, very concerning every ones very nervous,” Smyk said.

She says unfortunately this is not new to the country.

“Since 2014, 14,000 Ukrainians have died defending their country, defending their native land,” said Smoky.

Smyk is with the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan. The goal of the grassroots organization is to be ready for action should the worst occur. They are prepared to receive funds for humanitarian aid and refugee support, as well keeping the local community informed and united.

As a show of unity, a stand with Ukraine community rally was held this past weekend at the Ukrainian Cultural center in Warren.

“We had a lot of local official’s, political official’s attend in support, a lot of people from neighboring nations,” Smyk said.

Smyk says she’s not sure what the coming days will hold, but she’s hoping for a brighter, peaceful future for Ukraine

