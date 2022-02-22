Detroit Police Arrest Owner Of 'Chop Shop' After Finding Stolen Car Parts Worth $100,000Police arrested a man after an investigation into an illegal chop shop on Detroit's west side.

Metro-Detroit Ukrainian Americans ’Nervous’ Over On-Going Tensions In The CountryLocal Ukrainian-Americans express concern for their families living in Ukraine amidst the on-going tensions in the country.

Judge To Rule If Ethan Crumbley Stays In Adult JailThe manager of a juvenile detention center says she would have concerns if a 15-year-old charged with killing four fellow students in his Michigan high school were incarcerated at her facility.

3 Brothers Die In Michigan After Their Car Rolled Into An Icy PondThree young brothers died in Michigan after the car they were in struck a curb and rolled into an iced-over retention pond in Holland, Ottawa County Sheriff's Lt. Eric Westveer said.

Fire-Damaged Oakland Hills Country Club To Be RebuiltThe Oakland Hills Country Club’s century-old clubhouse, devastated last week by a fire, will be rebuilt and plans call for a replica of the stately white, pillared building that housed artifacts of some of golf’s biggest stars at the suburban Detroit course.

Police Update: Two Teens Arrested In Detroit Triple Fatal Shooting That Left 5-Year-Old DeadThe Detroit Police Department has two teens in custody in connection to a triple murder at a Detroit home that left a man, woman, and 5-year-old boy dead.