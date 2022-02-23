(CBS DETROIT)– Before his death in 1989, Auto Dealership owner and Detroit Businessman Porterfield Wilson, had a vision for the Detroit boating community.

“To have a marina of affluent people to be able to come to of all races and this was his vision, in fact on his tombstone he has that he wants this marina village completed and I’m working on getting that dream done for him,” said Jason Mcguire, CEO and Owner of ABC Enterprises.

Mcguire says he has a little ways to go, but he’s striving to make that vision a reality.Just as Wilson broke down barriers by becoming a successful black businessman in Detroit, Mcquire is following in those footsteps. His company ABC Enterprise owns and operates the Erma Henderson and Riverside Marina’s in Detroit. Making him 1 of only 11 black marina owners in the world, 1 of 10 black certified marine operators, and the only one in Michigan.

“The gravity of it is not light on me I believe it’s a huge responsibility. The marina belongs to the people who use it,” Mcguire said.

The people who use it, reflects the city the marinas reside in and is historic in itself.

“Detroit has the largest community of black boaters in the country, this marina right here is about 66 acres, has about 222 slips that are active, all of those slips are token and right now there’s a 128 person waiting list to get in,” said Mcguire.

Mcquire says he’s grateful for the success of the Riverside marina, and the community is grateful for him.

During the pandemic when indoor proms were being canceled, he providing a safe outdoor space for the events.

“Changed the set up here and was able to host 14 proms in less than 2 weeks for the 2020 graduating class,” Mcguire said.

So with all of Mcquires hard work the past 10 years, what would Wilson say about the Marinas?

“I’ve got a lot more to get done, absolutely,” said Mcguire.

Of course it’s all frozen over now but we know it summer will be here and you better believe Detroit boaters will be out on the Detroit river carrying on that historic tradition.

For more information about Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas visit.

http://www.riversidemarinaS.com

@ 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.