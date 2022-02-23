GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — An ice storm left road conditions treacherous Tuesday in the northern Lower Peninsula, authorities said.
The National Weather Service posted an ice storm warning for several counties including the cities of Traverse City, Kalkaska, and Grayling through midnight Tuesday night.
"Plan on ice-covered roadways impacting the evening commute. Travel may be nearly impossible at times in some areas," the weather service said.
"Vehicles are sliding off the roadway even when stopped," Michigan State Police said on Twitter.
