By Sara Powers
Filed Under:59-year-old man, Dean Daggett, logging truck, Mackinac County, Michigan, Moran Township, snowmobile operator, upper peninsula

MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 59-year-old man has died after the snowmobile he was operating collided with a logging truck on a road in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Dean Daggett of Kenockee was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday’s crash in Mackinac County’s Moran Township, state police said Wednesday.

Police said the snowmobile went around a blind curve when it collided with the truck. The truck’s driver was not injured.

The crash was under investigation.

Moran Township is northwest of St. Ignace.

