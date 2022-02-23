MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 59-year-old man has died after the snowmobile he was operating collided with a logging truck on a road in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Dean Daggett of Kenockee was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday’s crash in Mackinac County’s Moran Township, state police said Wednesday.READ MORE: Gov. Whitmer Signs Bills To Regulate Pharmacy Benefit Managers, Lower Prescription Drug Costs
Police said the snowmobile went around a blind curve when it collided with the truck. The truck’s driver was not injured.READ MORE: Woman From Macomb County Wins $1.7 Million Lucky 7’s Fast Cash Jackpot
The crash was under investigation.
Moran Township is northwest of St. Ignace.MORE NEWS: Detroit Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For 2020 Crime Spree
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.