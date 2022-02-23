LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rep. Fred Upton began airing his first 2022 campaign ad Wednesday, spending more than $200,000 and signaling that the moderate Republican is more likely to seek reelection to a 19th term in Congress.

He has not announced whether he will run in the new 4th District in western Michigan. The GOP primary for the Republican-leaning seat that was created during redistricting includes sixth-term Rep. Bill Huizenga of Holland Township and state Rep. Steve Carra of Three Rivers.

In the 60-second ad, Upton, 68, says he is the “wrong guy” for those who want a “rubber stamp” congressman.

“But if you want someone committed to solving problems and putting policy over politics, then I’m asking for your support,” he says.

Upton has been targeted by former President Donald Trump because he was among 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him for the Capitol insurrection. Upton says in the ad that he is proud of “always putting our state, nation and the Constitution first.”

Trump last year endorsed Carra over Upton, though it was before the state’s new redistricting commission drew a district that also includes terrain currently represented by Huizenga.

The filing deadline to run is April 19.

