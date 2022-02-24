(CBS DETROIT) – Local Ukrainian Americans and Michigan lawmakers are speaking out after Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine.

The chair of the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan released the following statement regarding the attacks on Ukrainian cities:

“Ukrainian-Americans watch in horror as their ancestral homeland is being invaded by the Kremlin’s forces, said Mykola Murskyj, Chair of the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan. “There’s only one aggressor in this — Russia. We’re incredibly disturbed, saddened, and angered by the senseless violence. Innocent people are losing their homes and their lives.”

He continued and said, “At the United Nations Security Council tonight, country after country has pleaded with President Putin to choose peace at the very same moment that ballistic missiles are exploding Ukrainian cities. Russian leaders — desperate to destroy Ukraine’s democracy — have chosen war over diplomacy. We urge our fellow Americans to pray for the resolution of this senseless violence and for the safety of the Ukrainian people. Slava Ukraini! God bless the United States and Ukraine.”

U.S. Senator Gary Peters issued a statement and said, “I unequivocally condemn Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine – an appalling and illegal assault on a sovereign nation and democracy itself. “This is a dark and dangerous moment. The U.S. and our European allies must send Putin an unmistakable message by swiftly enacting crippling sanctions to hold Russia accountable. “NATO must stand united and resolute in our support for the Ukrainian people. I remain committed to working with the Biden Administration and my colleagues to do our part. “My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine, who are victims of this unprovoked war, and I stand with the American people — including the more than 39,000 Michiganders of Ukrainian descent — in opposing this aggression.”

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow said, “I share the horror of the many Ukrainian-Americans in Michigan of this brutal, unprovoked, and unjustified attack by President Putin on the people of Ukraine. America will stand strong with all of our allies to do everything we can to protect their freedom and independence and save lives.”

