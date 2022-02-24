Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Michigan once had the most lucrative film incentives in the nation in 2008 but were ended in 2015. Now, some state legislators are trying to bring a modified version back as Peter Klein, Secretary-Treasurer of Michigan Film Industry Association, talked about on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”

Klein talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and discussed how MIFIA has been working with legislators who just introduced a two-tiered tax credit that provides incentives for Michigan-produced commercials as well as film, television and streaming productions.

State Sen. Adam Hollier, D-Detroit, State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, Reps. Kyra Bolden, D-Southfield, and Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, are involved with the legislation. Senate Bills– SB 862-863 – is on its way to the Senate Economic and Small Business Development Committee, while House Bills, HB 5724-5725, is heading to the House Commerce and Tourism Committee.

Klein talked how the new initiative is a slimmed down version of what was launched in 2008. For more, see www.mifia.org.

Ed Olson, CEO of May Mobility, the Ann Arbor based autonomous shuttle company, then appears with Cain to talk about his fast growing company. They are operating autonomous shuttles in Japan and major cities across the nation.

He talked about the millions in recent investments the company has gained and how it will help their Ann Arbor operation.

Stefan Tongur, Vice President of Business Development at Electreon, discusses the company’s innovative technology and the EV wireless charging road they will build in downtown Detroit at the Michigan Central Station after winning the contract from the state of Michigan.

Tongur explained about how it will work and talked about the mobility/innovative hub Bill Ford is championing at the former train station.

And Jeff Gilbert, AutoBeat Reporter at WWJ Newsradio 950, appears to talk how the region is adjusting and gearing up for massive mobility changes.

And he talked about hefty profit-sharing checks that Stellantis, Ford and GM are sharing with their employees, and how it might help the economy.

