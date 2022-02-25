Metro Detroit Businessman With Employees In Ukraine In Constant Contact, Assisting With Financial and Safety NeedsMetro Detroit Businessman with 6 remote employees in Ukraine keeping in constant contact with them, sending them money for emergency needs and assisting them with staying safe as Russian troops take over parts of Ukraine.

16-Year-Old Teen Charged In Slayings Of Boy, 5, And 2 Adults In DetroitA 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the fatal shootings of three people, including a mother and her 5-year-old son, in a west side Detroit home.

AG Nessel Alerts Consumers About Gas Gouging In New VideoMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a new video sharing information with consumers regarding price gouging at the pump.

Here's A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro DetroitThe Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Grand Blanc Township Firefighters Recognized For Saving 3 Men’s Lives While Off-DutyThree firefighters from the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department, along with one of their friends, are being recognized for saving three men’s lives while off-duty this past weekend.

Michigan Redistricting Commissioners Voted To Give Themselves A RaiseMembers of Michigan's redistricting commission voted Thursday to give themselves a 7% pay raise two months after finalizing new congressional and legislative maps that will last a decade.