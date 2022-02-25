(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a new video sharing information with consumers regarding price gouging at the pump.
In the video, Nessel explains the difference between regular price fluctuation and potentially illegal price gouging.
READ MORE: Metro Detroit Businessman With Employees In Ukraine In Constant Contact, Assisting With Financial and Safety Needs
“These days, price swings of thirty or forty cents per gallon aren’t unusual, but when a gas station charges a price way above the price at similar stations, that could be gas gouging,” Nessel says in the video. “Michigan gas stations sell the correct quality and quantity of gas most of the time, but when a station does try to illegally take advantage of drivers, my office is here to stop them.”READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Teen Charged In Slayings Of Boy, 5, And 2 Adults In Detroit
Officials are asking anyone who has any information on unfair gas pricing to file a gasoline price gouging complaint online or call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team at 877-765-8388.
In addition to this, Nessel has a library of resources on multiple topics that consumers can view at any time.MORE NEWS: Here's A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro Detroit
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.